Chiefs Win Streak Snapped Behind Dayton's Gem

May 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs offense was silenced to just two hits Wednesday at Dozer Park as Peoria fell to Dayton 5-1. The loss ends the Chiefs winning streak at seven games.

The Dragons scored four unanswered runs after the first inning. A run-scoring double by Austin Callahan put Dayton ahead 2-1 in the fourth against Trent Baker. Baker allowed just one other run in his outing, tossing a season-high seven innings giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Dayton started the scoring in the top of the first. Blake Dunn would score on a ground out by Austin Hendrick to make it 1-0 early.

Peoria answered with its lone run of the game in the bottom half of the first. Aaron McKeithan hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

After Baker allowed the RBI double to Callahan in the fourth, the right-hander went on to retire 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, not allowing a hit in that span.

With the score 2-1 heading to the ninth, Dayton added three runs in the visitor's half of the frame to create some late separation. A two-out walk and a Tavares error set up a Michael Trautwein three-run home run to make it 5-1.

Peoria struggled to hit the combination of Chase Petty and Carson Rudd on the mound. Both pitchers worked four innings each. Petty, the Reds top pitching prospect, allowed just one run and one hit, striking out three in his season debut. Rudd allowed a single to the first batter he faced, but went on to retire 12 in a row with six strikeouts.

Donovan Benoit pitched a scoreless ninth for Dayton, facing the minimum.

Peoria falls to 16-13 while Dayton improves to 13-16. The win for Dayton earns the Dragons their first victory at Dozer Park since 2014.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

