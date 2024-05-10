TinCaps Game Information: May 10 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

May 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-20) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (14-16)

Friday, May 10 | 11 a.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI

RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Garrett Burhenn

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Whitecaps, 6-3.

COMING UP: The TinCaps will play 12 home games over 13 days beginning Tuesday. Upcoming homestand highlights include Love & Roses Night on Friday the 17th and Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday the 18th.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic concluded Thursday with the 3rd night of high school baseball doubleheaders. Kylar Decker, a TinCaps Grounds Crew intern, threw a 3-hit shutout for Leo over Columbia City, while Grant Peters, a member of the Grounds Crew's gameday staff, tossed a 2-hit shutout for Carroll over Homestead... Last week New Haven played Woodland and Northrop took on North Side... Tuesday saw matchups between Wayne and South Side, and Snider versus Blackhawk Christian.

TEACHER APPRECIATION: While the TinCaps have been on the road during Teacher Appreciation Week, the team will host a Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 6, when hosting the Peoria Chiefs. School faculty and staff, and their families can purchase discounted tickets at TinCaps.com/extras .

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 10 one-run games, 7 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 5 extra-inning games (most in MWL).

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 20 errors, 3rd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas ranks 4th in the circuit having thrown out 7 runners trying to steal. Anthony Vilar ranks 7th with 6 CS.

HBP: 4x, Homer Bush Jr. and Nik McClaughry - 7th most in MWL.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: .242 BABIP, 7th lowest in MWL.

