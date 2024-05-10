Hurtubise Joins Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise has been transferred to Dayton from the ACL Reds while continuing a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment. Hurtubise remains on the injured list of the Triple-A Louisville Bats and will not count towards the Dragons 30-man roster limit.

Hurtubise, who is on the Reds 40-man roster, suffered a shoulder injury in his third game of the season with Louisville on March 31. He began an injury rehab assignment with the ACL Reds on May 4 and played in three games before joining the Dragons.

Hurtubise opened his professional career with the Dragons in 2021, batting .283 with 39 stolen bases in 102 games. He played college baseball at Army (United States Military Academy at West Point).

