Hurtubise Joins Dragons
May 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:
Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise has been transferred to Dayton from the ACL Reds while continuing a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment. Hurtubise remains on the injured list of the Triple-A Louisville Bats and will not count towards the Dragons 30-man roster limit.
Hurtubise, who is on the Reds 40-man roster, suffered a shoulder injury in his third game of the season with Louisville on March 31. He began an injury rehab assignment with the ACL Reds on May 4 and played in three games before joining the Dragons.
Hurtubise opened his professional career with the Dragons in 2021, batting .283 with 39 stolen bases in 102 games. He played college baseball at Army (United States Military Academy at West Point).
The Dragons have four games remaining in their current road series at Lake County, including a doubleheader tonight at 5:00 pm. The next home series begins Tuesday, May 14 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2024
- Hurtubise Joins Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- MacLeod Reinstated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Fall to Fort Wayne, 5-3 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (5 PM DH at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: May 10 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Hurtubise Joins Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (5 PM DH at Lake County)
- Dragons Postponed by Rain in Lake County on Thursday
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at Lake County)
- Rhett Lowder transferred from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga