MacLeod Reinstated from 7-Day IL
May 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Christian MacLeod has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with five on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game series in South Bend tonight at 6:05.
