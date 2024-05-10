Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (5 PM DH at Lake County)

May 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 10, 2024 l Games # 30-31 (DH)

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 5:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-17) at Lake County Captains (18-11)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 6.00)/RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.70) vs. RH Trenton Denholm (2-0, 3.20)/LH Steve Hajjar (0-0, 7.71)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in a doubleheader. These are the third and fourth games of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday : The Dragons and Captains were postponed by rain.

Current Series (May 7-12 at Lake County) : Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .197 batting average (12 for 61); 3.0 runs/game (6 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 9.00 ERA (16 IP, 16 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have averaged 6.1 runs per game over their last 11 games (67 R).

The Dragons team defense has improved in May. Over their last six games, the Dragons have only four errors.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Among the 118 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 innings in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks third in swinging strike percentage at 19.2%.

Entering Wednesday's games, Jay Allen II led the MWL in OPS at 1.194 and batting average at .387. However, after Wednesday's games, Allen temporarily dropped below the minimum number of required plate appearances to qualify for league leadership (Allen missed 11 games with a knee injury in April). Allen has hit six home runs in 17 games played this season, one off the league lead (two homers below his career total entering this season in 141 games). In his last eight games, Allen is 15 for 31 (.484) with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Allen has improved his contact rate dramatically in 2024, and when he has made contact, he has improved his production rate. From 2023 to 2024, Allen's strikeout rate has improved from 38 % to 18%, and his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) has improved from .154 to .387.

Cam Collier was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS. Collier is second in the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (28).

Leo Balcazar over his last eight games is batting .382 (13 for 34) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, May 11 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.29) at Lake County RH Austin Peterson (4-1, 2.08)

Sunday, May 12 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98) at Lake County LH Parker Messick (2-2, 2.59)

