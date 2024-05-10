Lugnuts Best Loons 7-6 in 11-Inning Epic

May 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (20-11) tying runner was tagged out at third base for the third out in the bottom of the eleventh as the Lansing Lugnuts (13-17) fought for a 7-6 win on a 66-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

The contest featured six lead changes and 13 different pitchers. It was the first time the Loons had lost, with a lead entering the ninth inning.

Jake Vogel joined the game as a pinch runner in the eleventh. With two outs, Vogel stole third base, but after a throw brought Dereck Salom off the base toward second, Vogel did the same toward home. Salom caught it and applied the tag on Vogel.

Lansing's run in the eleventh was a Carlos Amaya sacrifice fly. Their tenth-inning run was also a sacrifice fly. Jake Gelof kept the game alive with a two-out RBI double to deep left field in the bottom of the tenth. Gelof plated the first and last runs of the night he has five RBI in his last two games.

The fifth inning saw two runs from both sides. Chris Newell put the Loons ahead 4-3 with a two-run home run. Newell now has nine, the most in the Midwest League as well as a dinger in back-to-back games.

Great Lakes led entering the seventh, but Lansing had the response. Madison Jeffrey loaded the bases with a walk, single, and hit by pitch. With two outs, an RBI single by Brayan Buelvas knotted up the score. The Loons reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Jake Gelof doubled and Dylan Campbell singled. A Sam Mongelli double-play obtained the run.

Lansing was down one and down to their final out. Jonny Butler reached for the fourth time, and then Henry Bolte ripped one off the left field wall with Butler scoring. A debuting Edgardo Henriquez retired the first five he faced five.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes' extra-inning record is now 2-1. Their two wins, 4-3 in 11 innings over Fort Wayne on Opening Day and a road win in Lansing on April 10th, 4-1 in 10 innings.

Up Next

The series is tied at two, with game five tomorrow Saturday, May 11th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. It is a 4H Day, wear your gear to the game as we celebrate the Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.