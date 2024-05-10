Rincon Dazzles in 4-1 Win at Beloit

May 10, 2024

BELOIT, WI- Hancel Rincon likes pitching against the Beloit Sky Carp. He proved that again on Friday night.

The right-hander earned his second win in as many tries against Beloit, logging seven innings of one-run ball to lead the Chiefs to a 4-1 victory at ABC Supply Stadium. On the season, Rincon has allowed just one run in 12 2/3 innings against the Sky Carp.

The Peoria starter began the evening by striking out the side in the first and later started a 1-4-3 double play to get through three scoreless innings.

In what was a whacky fourth inning, the Chiefs offense provided Rincon with the run support he needed. Dakota Harris led off the inning with an infield hit after Beloit third baseman Yiddi Cappe never threw to first base on a ball he thought was foul. Then, a Josh Zamora error put men at the corners with no one out. Sky Carp hurler Karson Milbrandt later spiked a breaking ball in the dirt, allowing Harris to motor home on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Joshua Baez drove in Osvaldo Tovalin with a sac fly to give the Chiefs a 2-0 cushion. Shortstop Brody Moore capped off the three-run frame with an RBI hit to right.

Rincon cruised along through the game's middle innings and got some additional insurance in the seventh when Zach Levenson connected on his team-leading fourth home run of the year. For Levenson, it was his second blast of the series.

Beloit's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout from Torin Montgomery. Rincon ended his night by striking out Jorge Caballero to end the inning. Rincon threw 89 pitches, 60 strikes and became the first Chiefs starter to complete seven innings this season.

Zane Mills, the club's leader in wins, turned out the lights to record a six-out save. After a lead-off walk in the ninth, Mills punched out the side to slam the door shut.

Game Five of the series is set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

