TinCaps Game Information: June 3 vs. Cedar Rapids

June 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-14) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (11-15)

Thursday, June 3 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 14 of 60 | Game 26 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (1.46 ERA) vs. RHP Owen Griffith (7.71 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the 2nd game of the series last night, 6-1. TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza threw 3 perfect innings, striking out 3. The trio of Edwuin Bencomo, Felix Minjarez, and Carter Loewen finished a combined 2-hit game, which tied a season-low in hits for an opponent. Offensively, DH Yorman Rodriguez tallied a 3-hit game and stole 2 bases, while C Jonny Homza tripled and drove in 3 runs on a single.

HARDWARE ON THE HILL: Yesterday, TinCaps LHP Ethan Elliott was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month in May, Minor League Baseball announced. Elliott led the league in strikeouts (38), K% (42%), and was 2nd in ERA (1.46) over the first month of the season. His 38 Ks compared to just 6 BB was also among the highest K/BB ratios in the league. Elliott was the only Padres' Minor Leaguer to earn MiLB recognition in May. He toes the rubber tonight against Cedar Rapids.

HAMMERIN' HOMZA: TinCaps catcher/infielder Jonny Homza sits in the top-15 in the league in both runs scored (16) and walks (15). Homza's also top-10 in High-A Central in line drive rate (25% of batted balls are line drives). Defensively, Jonny has now logged appearances at five different positions (C, 3B, 1B, RF, and SS).

RUIZ'S RUN: Agustin Ruiz is in a 4-way tie for the High-A Central lead with 21. He's also tied for 3rd in home runs with 6. In 2019, as a 19-year-old, Ruiz recorded 4 home runs and 55 RBIs in 120 games.

OPEN THE GATES: After being limited to 30% in May, Parkview Field's capacity is now at 40%, or a max of about 4,000 fans. The TinCaps plan to raise capacity to at least 60% later this month... The team announced earlier today that the ballpark's gates are open to the public again on a daily basis for the first time since March 2020. Parkview Field is a popular spot Downtown for walkers, runners, and kids to play in "splash pads."

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Cedar Rapids has the most veteran team in the league with an average age of 23.2 for their hitters and 24.1 for their pitchers. By comparison, Fort Wayne has the 3rd youngest lineup (22.1) and 5th youngest staff (23.1)... The Kernels are just 11th out of 12 in the league in runs per game (4.12), yet lead the circuit with 28 homers through 26 games. Meanwhile, their pitchers have surrendered a league-low 14 bombs and struck out a league-best 11.9 hitters per 9 innings... On the bases, CR is 22-for-25 in stolen bases attempts.

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.41 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the HAC, behind only Cedar Rapids (2.75) and Great Lakes (3.26)... Fort Wayne though has the worst bullpen ERA (6.95), while the Kernels have the 3rd worst pen (5.46). For the entirety of the staff, Fort Wayne is the only team in High-A Central with a staff ERA over 5.00 (5.24), while Cedar Rapids sits at 4.14.

ON THIS DAY: In 1932, Lou Gehrig became the first player in the 20th Century to hit 4 HR in one game. In 1995, Pedro Martinez threw 9 perfect innings as a 23-year-old for the Expos against the Padres. Pedro lost it on a lead-off double in the 10th after going to extras scoreless. And in 2017, Albert Pujols became the 9th player ever to hit 600 career home runs.

