Dragons Single Game Tickets for Remaining Full-Capacity Games Available for Purchase

June 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - Single-game tickets for all Dayton Dragons home games through the rest of the season from June - September are now available for purchase. In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons are returning to full stadium capacity at Day Air Ballpark starting with their homestand beginning June 8. If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. If you are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you continue wearing a mask.

The Dragons next homestand is set for June 8 - 13 versus the Great Lakes Loons, followed by another six-game homestand June 15 - 20 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark.

In accordance with COVID guidelines, Dragons tickets for the 2021 season are digital. Dragons single-game tickets for the remainder of the season can be purchased through the following outlets:

- Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

- The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

- By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

- The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

It is also highly encouraged to sign up for the single-game ticket waitlist at this link. Should more tickets become available, the Dragons will contact the single-game ticket waitlist with purchasing options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/2021singlegametickets.

The box office will be open to purchase digital tickets throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 p.m. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 60 home games during the regular season and have 48 remaining home dates. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.