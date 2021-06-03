South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2021 season. Included in this homestand is Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, June 9, where the South Bend Cubs recognize all the great instructors and school administrators in Michiana. Teachers and administrators can pick up two complimentary tickets by showing their school ID at the Four Winds Field box office, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

Also included in this homestand are two, week-day firework displays happening on Wednesday and Thursday night!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, June 8, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $12. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, June 9, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night: Teachers and administrators can pick up two complimentary game tickets for June 9th by showing their school ID at the Four Winds Field box office, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game.

Thursday, June 10, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game.

Friday, June 11, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, June 12, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Flat Screen Saturday: Fans in attendance could win one of nine 50-inch flat screen TVs. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win.

Sunday, June 13, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Sundae Funday: A special day for kids and families! Fans can play catch on the field after the game.

First 1,000 ticketed fans 12-years-old and younger receive a gold youth replica South Bend Cubs jersey.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

As of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, fully vaccinated fans attending events at Four Winds Field are not required to wear any face covering. This change in protocol is in accordance with St. Joseph County Health Department's current mask and safety guidelines. And follows Major League Baseball's most recent safety plan directing minor league teams to follow local and state authority guidance regarding face coverings. MLB's safety plan still recommends that non-vaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask at all MLB and MiLB ballparks.

South Bend Cubs fans' tickets will have a stadium section for their seat(s). That section will be General Admission seating, where fans are asked to socially distance from people that are not part of their group.

There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event.

