Great Lakes Outpowered by Whitecaps, 12-1

MIDLAND, Mich. - After having their eight-game win streak ended Wednesday, the West Michigan Whitecaps (16-10) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (13-14) at Dow Diamond, 12-1 the final score on Thursday. Whitecaps catcher Dillon Dingler finished 3-for-5 with five runs batted in, clearing the bases with a grand slam in the eighth inning. Dingler is 5-for-7 through the first three games of the series with four doubles, after recording one double the entire month of May.

West Michigan initiating the games' scoring for the third time this series with a solo homerun to third baseman Spencer Torkelson. Loons starter Logan Boyer allowed one run on two hits in his seventh appearance this season, ending his scoreless streak of four innings. Great Lakes needed seven total pitchers Thursday when infielder Luke Heyer took the mound for the ninth. Seven pitchers used sets a new GL season-high, and ties the franchise record that was matched in 2009. Austin Drury (L, 2-1) relieved Boyer in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

James Outman was the only Loon to record a multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. Miguel Vargas singled in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. Shortstop Leonel Valera recorded an RBI triple in the first to tie Thursday's game at a run apiece. Valera's triple was his fourth of the season, tied for a league-high, and extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

West Michigan starter Keider Montero limited the Loons to one run on four hits through five innings, striking out six batters and walking two. After Montero took the mound to begin the sixth, Andy Pages doubled down the first base line for his lone hit of the night. The Loons put the next two aboard to load the bases on Montero and end his night. Right-handed reliever Chavez Fernander retired the next three batters to squander the Loons' scoring opportunity and preserve the Montero line.

A season-high crowd of 1,714 gathered at Dow Diamond to watch the third game in this series, with West Michigan holding a two-games-to-one advantage. Offensively, the Loons finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men aboard.

The second half of this six-game series continues Friday, with the southpaw Alec Gamboa getting the start as the Loons' first lefty of the series, his first start since May 18. West Michigan's Brendan White, a righty, is scheduled to make his first start of the season. White was a regular starter for the Siena Saints in his three years at the collegiate level, recording 12 complete games.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT at Dow Diamond for Pride Night, presented by Dow GLAD. The Great Lakes Loons partner with MiLB Pride to use the game of baseball to bring communities together, and proactively engage and embrace the LGBTQ community with a focus on creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. Gates open at 6:05 p.m., with the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers, beginning at 6:35 p.m. EDT. All games can be followed on ESPN 100.9 FM, your home for Great Lakes Loons baseball, as well as through MiLB.tv.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

