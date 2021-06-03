Today's High School Regionals Postponed in Dayton
June 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OH - The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I regional baseball tournament games scheduled for today (Thursday, June 3) at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton have been postponed due to expected rain. All games have been pushed back 24 hours.
Games will now be played Friday and Saturday. Mason High School will play Vandalia-Butler High School on Friday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m., while Cincinnati St. Xavier will face Cincinnati Elder at 5:00 p.m.
The winners will meet in the regional final on Saturday, June 5, at 5:00 p.m. The victor of the southwest regional final moves on to the Division I state tournament, with the OHSAA state tournament taking place in Akron.
Friday, Game #1, Vandalia-Butler vs. Mason, 2pm
Friday, Game #2, St Xavier vs. Elder, 5pm
Saturday, Finals, 11am
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Today's High School Regionals Postponed in Dayton - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5 PM DH) - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Falls 12-11 in a Marathon to Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Pitching Allows Just Two Hits in Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Top Kernels Wednesday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Gentry's Six-RBI Night Leads Bandits to 11-5 Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.