Today's High School Regionals Postponed in Dayton

June 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I regional baseball tournament games scheduled for today (Thursday, June 3) at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton have been postponed due to expected rain. All games have been pushed back 24 hours.

Games will now be played Friday and Saturday. Mason High School will play Vandalia-Butler High School on Friday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m., while Cincinnati St. Xavier will face Cincinnati Elder at 5:00 p.m.

The winners will meet in the regional final on Saturday, June 5, at 5:00 p.m. The victor of the southwest regional final moves on to the Division I state tournament, with the OHSAA state tournament taking place in Akron.

Friday, Game #1, Vandalia-Butler vs. Mason, 2pm

Friday, Game #2, St Xavier vs. Elder, 5pm

Saturday, Finals, 11am

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.