Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5 PM DH)

Thursday, June 3, 2021 l Games # 26-27

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 5:00 p.m. (DH)

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (15-10) at Lake County Captains (11-14)

RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10)/RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 2.81) vs. LH Logan Allen (2-0, 0.83)/RH Juan Zapata (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in a doubleheader. These are games two and three of a six-game series. The Dragons have played one other doubleheader this season, splitting with Quad Cities on Saturday.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, Lake County 0.

Streaks: Dayton has won five of their last seven games. Lake County has lost seven straight.

Last Game: The Dragons and Captains were rained out on Wednesday.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise over his last 13 games is 16 for 44 (.364) to raise his average from .200 to .304. He leads the High-A Central League in On-Base Percentage (.456). He is tied for sixth in the league in batting average and tied for seventh in runs scored. Hurtubise has 16 stolen bases on the year to rank third in the league and tied for sixth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), four behind the national leader (Delvin Zinn of South Bend). He has stolen 11 bases in the last nine games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last seven games is 10 for 24 (.417) with one home run. He went 6 for 6 over a stretch that began in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and ended midway through Tuesday night's game.

Miguel Hernandez over his last six games is 7 for 19 (.368) with five RBI.

Alex McGarry has hit two home runs in his first eight games with the Dragons. Including his seven games at Daytona, McGarry has hit six home runs in 15 games this season.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 11.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and six walks. He has struck out 18 of 47 batters faced.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in eight innings, allowing just five hits and two walks.

Sam Hellinger over his last four outings: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 11 SO, 1 Sv.

Team Notes

Dayton begins the day tied with West Michigan for first place in the Central League East Division. West Michigan had won eight straight games, including a six-game sweep over tonight's opponent, Lake County, before losing to Great Lakes last night.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 20 of the 25 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one game out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: After averaging 2.8 runs per game over the last 12 games entering the Quad Cities series on May 25 (17 runs in each six-game series vs. Lansing and South Bend), the Dragons have scored 50 runs in their last seven games, averaging 7.1 runs per game. The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series of the year vs. Great Lakes.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 51 and tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are on a pace for 244 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 285). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .215 (second in the league). The Dragons have allowed the second fewest home runs in the league (17).

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 20 errors in 25 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Reds top-10 prospect Michael Siani, a center fielder who spent the entire 2019 season with the Dragons when the club was classified as Low-A. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., June 4 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-3, 4.01) at Lake County RH Tanner Burns (0-2, 4.08)

Sat., June 5 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 4.35) at Lake County TBA

Sun., June 6 (1:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 4.37) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (1-2, 3.45)

