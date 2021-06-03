Registration Underway for Dragons 5K

Dayton, Ohio - Registration is underway for the 11th annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 24 starting at 7:00 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark with options to participate in-person or virtually. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition as one of the Miami Valley's largest races with over 2,000 runners and walkers participating annually.

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, the Dragons 5K will continue offering a virtual option for those that prefer that method for 2021. Participants that sign up for the virtual option can complete the race on their own time and input their time online by July 24.

All race participants (including virtual) will receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons 5K medal, Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race by June 6, they will receive a Dragons bobblehead.

The registration fee is $25.00 for ages 18 and up and $15.00 for ages 17 and under. For the virtual race option, there is an additional charge of $10.00 for swag bag shipping. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

The race will have a different start and finish line as well as different start times to assist in spacing individuals. Participants that register for the in-person option will be prompted to select a preferred start time for the race. There will be 100 spots available to register for every three minutes starting at 7:00 a.m.

Baby strollers are permitted. It is recommended that those who are walking or have strollers select the later available time slots to make room for those that want to be more competitive or have faster pace times.

The top three male and female finishers will receive a specially-engraved baseball bat. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons Den e-gift card. Also, top finishing groups will receive group prizes with the grand prize being a luxury suite at a Dragons game in 2022.

The race will begin at 7:00 a.m. and participants may choose to run or walk the course. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at Day Air Ballpark.

There will be fruit and water provided for participants after the race. Results will be provided to fans following the completion of the race. The winners of the top overall, individual age group, and group category will receive notification from the Dragons via email by Monday, July 26. You can learn more about the Dragons 5K event at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Orthopedic Associates Returning as Dragons 5K Presenting Sponsor

The Dayton Dragons also announced today that Orthopedic Associates is returning as the presenting sponsor of the Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

"The Dragons 5K has become a tradition at Day Air Ballpark and we are very excited to have Orthopedic Associates returning as the presenting sponsor this year," said Robert Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons. "Orthopedic Associates have been the trusted orthopedic provider for the Dayton Dragons team so we are excited for our fans to get to know their amazing staff."

Dr. Jan Saunders, DO, FAOAO and a Team Physician for the Dayton Dragons said, "We are proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider for the Dragons and to serve families throughout the region. The Dragons 5K is a wonderful opportunity to bring everyone together for a fun family experience."

The 2021 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, our passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. We are proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.OAdoctors.com.

For more information on the Dragons 5K, go to http://www.daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

