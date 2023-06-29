TinCaps Game Information: June 29 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1, 34-35) @ Lake County Captains (0-3, 31-37)

Thursday, June 28 | 7 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

LHP Austin Krob vs. LHP Parker Messick (No. 17 Guardians prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and Captains were postponed due to poor air quality in the Cleveland area, caused by smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

LAST GAME & SERIES: The TinCaps beat the Cubs, 10-2, in 10 innings on Sunday. A 9-run 10th inning was highlighted by a Joshua Mears grand slam. Earlier, Mears hit a solo homer in the seventh, as well, that tied the game, 1-1... Starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter over 6 innings of 1-run ball... Fort Wayne won 4 of 6 in the series.

TRANSACTIONS: On Tuesday, the Padres promoted 7 players from the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm (California League) to the High-A TinCaps. The list is headlined by left Robby Snelling, who MLB.com rates as not just the 4th best Padres prospect, but No. 87 overall in baseball... Click here for more on the moves.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of their last 7 games and are 4-0-2 in their last 6 series.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +27 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 37-32 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.63 ERA, 5th highest.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 12 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 40 games, 5th in the MWL in average (.301)... For season, ranks 6th in H (65) and 7th in R (40)... 5th lowest K% (12%) and 9th lowest SwStr% (6.5%).

JAKOB MARSEE: 22nd birthday Wednesday... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 69 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (55), 2nd in walks (52; 17% BB%) and SB (24), 4th in OBP (.399)... 3rd best BB/K (1.0) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 1st in RBIs (49) and HR (11)... 2nd in G (68) and R (45)... 3rd in BB (45; 16% BB%)... 4th in SLG (.477)... 5th in OPS (.851)... 6th in wRC+ (142) and BB/K (0.9)... 7th in H (64).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 23 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .851 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 7th in G (65), 4th in H (67) and 6th in RBIs (41).

ALBERT FABIAN: Was leading Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH until his promotion on Tuesday... was also 2nd in 2B (18), 3rd in TB (119), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Prior to his Tuesday promotion, in Cal League, Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9thin OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

