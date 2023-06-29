Wilkel Wields Whitecaps' Winner, 4-2

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw a dominant pitching performance from Wilkel Hernandez as they rallied to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-2 in front of 5,699 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Hernandez matched his longest start of the season, allowing just one run through six innings while collecting six strikeouts. Whitecaps pitchers held the Dragons to an 0-for-4 mark with runners in scoring position with nine strikeouts in the win.

Dayton grabbed the lead in the third inning as Justice Thompson added a solo home run to put the Dragons ahead 1-0. The Whitecaps registered three hits through the first four innings before Roberto Campos collected an RBI single in the fifth, leveling the game at 1-1. The 'Caps broke out in the sixth inning, adding three runs - featuring a pair of RBI singles from Josh Crouch and Luis Santana - forging West Michigan in front 4-1. The Dragons cut into the lead in the ninth on a solo home run from Austin Hendrick. Still, they couldn't complete the rally, as 'Caps relievers Cristhian Tortosa and Jack Anderson combined to allow one run through three innings with three punchouts to finish the 4-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 35-35 and 3-2 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 37-34 and 4-1 in the second half. Hernandez (2-5) secures his second win of the year while Anderson collects his second save. Dragons reliever Carson Rudd (3-3) suffers his third loss, allowing three runs through 0.2 innings of work. The Whitecaps matched their single game-high in stolen bases with two in the victory.

