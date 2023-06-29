Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 4-9

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers begin their next homestand against the Beloit Sky Carp on the Fourth of July! The in-state rivals have a six-game series so pace yourself when you come out to celebrate Independence, Hotdogs & Wiener Dogs, The Office, Margaritaville, and more from July 4 through July 9.

TUESDAY, JULY 4 at 6:40pm; Military Appreciation Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; Super-Sized Postgame Fireworks: John Adams thought July 4th should be solemnized with pomp, sports, and illuminations and who are we to argue with a Founding Father. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear special jerseys as part of Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link. The auctions, with half of the jerseys in one and the other half in another, start Tuesday morning, and will end on Sunday, July 9. The first auction ends at 6:30pm CDT with the second ending at 7:00pm CDT. There is a ticket special for active or retired military personnel of two complimentary tickets with a military ID. Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance makes the night complete with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Fans who are 21 or older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Stick around after the game for a super-sized postgame fireworks display to celebrate America!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 at 6:40pm; Wiener Dog Race and Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka; Dime Dogs Night: The pregame entertainment is not to be missed as the fastest Wiener Dogs in the Fox Cities will race in the outfield to claim this year's title of Champion of the Fox Communities Credit Union & Tito's Handmade Vodka Wiener Dog Race. Post Time is 6:00pm! This is also Bark in the Park Night presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark with a paid admission by their pet parents may enjoy the game from the left field berm or section 115. Don't have a big lunch before coming to the game. You don't want to miss out of ten-cent hotdogs that will be available at concessions stands during this game.

THURSDAY, JULY 6 at 6:40pm; TV Sitcom Night with Kate Flannery; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: This is your night to ask a question to the only person Dwight Shrute knows who can properly headbang to Motörhead. Kate Flannery, aka Meredith Palmer from The Office, will be at the game. There is a special ticket package at this link using promo code "sitcom". This package includes a ticket to the game, a pregame Q & A session in the Fox Club, priority access for a Kate Flannery autograph during the game, and a specialty bobblehead of Kate. Try craft beers available from local brewing companies on Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JULY 7 at 6:40pm; Margaritaville Night; Hula Whiffer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Sure-Dry Basement Systems; Supper Club Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The most tropical night of the season! It's Margaritaville Night! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Hula Whiffer bobblehead from Sure-Dry Basement Systems. Enjoy Supper Club Friday with a special of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game for fans of the legal drinking age. Stick around for Friday Night Fireworks after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Stick around after the game to hear from The Boat Drinks.

SATURDAY, JULY 8 at 6:40pm; Princess Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Storybook royalty from the sea, the bayou, snow country, and other places in your imagination will be at this game with a special pregame tea party in the Fox Club. Click here for details and to order. This is also a Family Night with 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JULY 9 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs; Garrett Mitchell Shirsey Giveaway presented by Prevea: You made the call! We asked fans to pick a few different things about our presentation and it's a great day to find out. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark for this game, you will receive a Garrett Mitchell Timber Rattlers Shirsey courtesy of Prevea. This is also Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan as players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30am to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session.

