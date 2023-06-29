Demurias Added to Roster

June 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster change today:

Right-handed pitcher Eddy Demurias has been added on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment.

Demurias is currently on the injured list of the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He joins the Dragons after making six rehab appearances with the Rookie-level ACL Reds in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Dragons (4-0, 37-33) will play at West Michigan (2-2, 34-35) in Grand Rapids tonight at 6:35 p.m.

The Dragons next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.