Chiefs Split Twinbill with Cedar Rapids

June 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL- The Chiefs split their doubleheader with the Cedar Rapids Kernels Thursday at Dozer Park. The Kernels took game one in extra innings 7-6 and the Chiefs salvaged the ladder billing 3-1.

After trailing 4-0, the Chiefs forced extra innings in the opener. Peoria was unable to tame Tanner Schobel, as his go-ahead single in the ninth off Andrew Marerro was the difference as the Chiefs fell 7-6.

Schobel went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI, leading off the game with a home run to left field off starter Tink Hence. The Kernels tagged Hence for four runs over just 1.2 innings of work.

Cedar Rapids had runners on the corners with one out when Willie Joe Garry Jr. singled to make it 2-0. The next batter was Schobel who singled home two to make it 4-0.

Hence gave up four hits, walked one, and struck out four in his outing.

Peoria got back in the game thanks to the home run ball. The Chiefs three home runs were the most they've hit in a game this year.

Jimmy Crooks hit his team-leading sixth home run of the year off Cedar Rapids starter Zebby Matthews to make it a 4-1 game.

An inning later, Francisco Hernandez singled and was followed by a two-run home run by Alex Iadisernia, his first in High-A, to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Matthews went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, fanning two.

Osvaldo Tovalin tied the game at four with a solo home run off John Stankiewicz in the sixth.

The Kernels took the lead in the top of the eighth against Andrew Marerro. Kala'i Rosario doubled to make it 5-4. One batter later, Ben Ross singled to make it 6-4. Peoria would tie the game in the eighth with clutch two-out hitting. Jeremy Rivas doubled to make it a one-run game. Thomas Francisco then singled to tie the game at six.

Rivas and Tovalin each went 2-for-4 as the Chiefs out-hit the Kernels 9-7.

Marerro took the loss while Matthew Swain got the win. Miguel Rodriguez earned his ninth save of the year, tossing a scoreless ninth.

Game Two:

Trent Baker gave up just one unearned run in six innings to lead the Chiefs to a 3-2 victory.

Baker retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced to earn his fourth win of the year. The right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one run on five hits, punching out five.

Peoria opened the scoring in the bottom of the second as R.J. Yeager hit a solo home run for his first blast in High-A. Cedar Rapids tied the game in the following inning on a Schobel RBI single.

The Chiefs gave their starter a two-run cushion in the bottom of the fourth. Yeager was hit by starter Jaylin Nowlin with one out. After a strikeout, Peoria got a pair of two-out RBI hits. First it was Tovalin who tripled in Yeager to make it 2-1. Two pitches later, Rivas singled up the middle to make it 3-1.

Nowlin took the loss going five innings, giving up three runs on five hits, hitting two batters and striking out six.

Things got dicey in the top of the seventh against Roy Garcia. A walk and back-to-back errors filled the bases for Schobel, who grounded out to bring in a run and make it 3-2. Garcia struck out Emmanuel Rodriguez to end the game and earn his fourth save as a Chief.

The Chiefs are now 37-34 overall and 4-1 in the second half. The Kernels are 43-28 and 3-2 in the second half. Game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.