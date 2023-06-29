Horton, Cubs Shut Down Sky Carp

BELOIT - Just one day after achieving their most exciting win of the season, the Beloit Sky Carp were held to just two hits in a 6-0 defeat to South Bend Thursday night.

1,434 fans enjoyed their Poopsie Paletas bobblehead as the Carp played as Las Paletas de Beloit. The Cubs, playing as Las Cabritos Maldichos, scored four runs against Sky Carp starter Zach King in the first inning and added one more in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

Both teams went into hibernation mode from there, with the only other run coming for South Bend in the eighth inning. The only two Beloit hits were both singles, off the bats of Jacob Berry and Josh Zamora.

Matt Givin highlighted another solid outing by the Beloit relief corps, pitching 2 1-3 scoreless frames.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend with a 6:35 game. The gates will open at 5:30.

