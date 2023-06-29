Beloit Outlasts South Bend in 14-Inning Marathon 5-4

Beloit, WI - With smoke and haze from the Canadian Wildfires sliding across the Midwest, the South Bend Cubs began their important six-game road series at Beloit on Wednesday, and the opener did not disappoint. In a crazy, back-and-froth, winding-and-weaving 14 inning game, the Sky Carp came back twice in extra innings, and held on to walk-off South Bend in the bottom of the 14th 5-4.

To even think about a game going 14 innings, it's more than likely that starting pitching on both sides must set the tone. That was exactly the case with both Cubs starter Brandon Birdsell, and Sky Carp righty Alex Williams. Both right-handers gave up only one run, and they came in the first two innings.

This series opener also featured Chicago Cubs number-10 overall prospect Alexander Canario making his return to the South Bend Cubs. The Dominican Republic native made it all the way to Triple-A Iowa last season, but a winter baseball injury derailed his off-season. He is back with the Cubs on rehab, and started this process in the Arizona Complex League earlier this month.

The bottom of the 1st saw Davis Bradshaw reaching on an error, then him later scoring on a RBI base-hit from Yiddi Cappe. South Bend immediately answered though, with Bryce Ball singling home Kevin Alcántara after a lead-off walk in the inning.

Beyond that, things were clean. Williams went six innings of one run baseball, while Birdsell worked five complete frames with zero earned runs allowed.

Both bullpens also held up their end of the bargains. For the Cubs, Jarod Wright continued his strong work on the mound in June, and still has given up only one run over his last eight outings. He worked two shutout innings, and so did lefty Adam Laskey. From the 4th inning until extra innings rolled around, South Bend pitching retired 17 straight Sky Carp hitters. Beloit's bullpen surrendered only one hit until extras.

Tied at 1-1 after nine innings, that's when things got pretty wild. There was no scoring in the 10th or 11th innings by either club. Joe Nahas entered the game for South Bend and was outstanding in three innings. He worked out of a bases loaded jam in the 10th with the winning run at third base.

When the game carried to the 12th inning, South Bend got back on the board for the first time since the 2nd inning. But again, courtesy of Bryce Ball. A ripped base hit into right field scored Canario, and South Bend led 2-1.

But in what would become the story of the night, Beloit had an answer. Jorge Caballero picked up his first RBI with the Sky Carp, and it was 2-2.

After no scoring in the 13th, South Bend looked to put away the closing blow in the top of the 14th. Luarbert Arias, who had an ERA just over 1.00 in his last five outings, was taken deep by Alcántara on a ball that was crushed over the left field wall to make it 4-2 Cubs.

Needing three outs to win it, Didier Vargas returned to the mound for his second inning after he worked a shutout 13th inning. Jacob Berry was the automatic runner at second, and Cappe led off the inning with a single. Vargas fought back to strike out Caballero and Joe Mack, and the Sky Carp were down to their last chance.

In a pinch hitter role, Zach Zubia came into the game, but he had a nine-game hitting streak going. If he did not get a hit, that would end. But he didn't worry about that, as a single into right extended the streak to 10 straight and Beloit cut it to 4-3.

After another single tied it, Osiris Johnson belted a walk-off base hit into the left-center field gap to win it. Beloit had come all the way back again to win 5-4.

With the loss, the Cubs drop to 1-3 in the second half, but will have the chance to get back on track on Thursday night with first pitch in Beloit at 7:35 PM EST. Right-hander Cade Horton will take the ball for South Bend.

