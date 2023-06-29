Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

Thursday, June 29, 2023lGame # 5 (71)

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-0, 37-33) at West Michigan Whitecaps (2-2, 34-35)

RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.29) vs. RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-5, 5.40)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 8-5 vs. West Michigan in 2023 (4-3 at West Michigan).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 9, West Michigan 6 (10 innings). The Dragons battled back from trailing 5-1 through five innings to win. They scored five in the sixth (2-run HRs by both Austin Callahan and Justice Thompson) and broke a 6-6 tie in the 10th with three runs, keyed by a pair of RBI doubles by Callahan and Mat Nelson. Jack Rogers had three hits including a double and triple, and two RBI.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 4-0 in the second half. This is the first time the Dragons have opened the second half with four straight wins since 2002, when they started the second half by winning their first 11 games.

The Dragons are 20-10 over their last 30 games, the third best record in the High-A classification during that time.

The Dragons team ERA for the season is 3.48 and ranks second in the league, trailing Great Lakes, who stands at 3.39. The Dragons club record for best ERA in a season is 3.39, set in 2011.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.15, best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 30-20 since April 30.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 22 games is batting .356 with three home runs, two triples, and seven doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .248.

Jack Rogers is batting .333 with five doubles and two triples over his last 16 games to raise his batting average from .203 to .247.

Austin Callahan has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 15 (.400) with four doubles and a home run. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (1.97) and is first in opponent batting average (.170). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Starting pitcher Jose Acuña has a 2.40 ERA, second in the league behind his teammate, Julian Aguiar.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.29 in just 28 innings (seven starts).

Jake Gozzo over his last 11 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 15.1 IP, 1 R, 0.59 ERA (since May 24).

Owen Holt over his last 7 G: 13.2 IP, 1 R, 0.66 ERA (since May 28).

Myles Gayman over his last 10 G: 4-0, 21.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.27 ERA (since May 16).

Braxton Roxby over his last 13 G: 2-0, 3 Sv, 19.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.37 ERA (since May 14)...over his last 4 G: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Vin Timpanelli over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 0.82 ERA (since June 8).

Javien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 11 IP, 2 R, 1.64 ERA (since May 28).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 30 (5:35 pm DH): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.04) and RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 2.25) at West Michigan LH Carlos Pena (1-5, 3.28) and RH Garrett Burhenn (4-3, 3.00)

Saturday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (4-1, 1.97) at West Michigan TBA

Sunday, July 2 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.40) at West Michigan RH Troy Melton (1-0, 0.92)

