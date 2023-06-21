TinCaps Game Information: June 21 at South Bend (Cubs)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-33) @ South Bend Cubs (29-34)

Wednesday, June 21 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Four Winds Field | South Bend, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Manuel Espinoza

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 11-5 in their last 16 games, and 3-0-2 in their last 5 series... The 'Caps began the season with an 0-5 record and were as many as 12 games below .500 through May 13 (10-22)... Fort Wayne has gone 21-11 since then.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +18 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 34-30 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

5,000,000 FANS: With a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans at Parkview Field Friday night, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the ballpark opened in 2009. Wes Knuth, along with his wife and 3 kids, were treated to a VIP experience as the lucky milestone fans.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,696 fans per game so far this year across 33 openings, including sellouts in back-to-back games last weekend and 5 overall for the season. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 19 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.85 ERA, 2nd highest.

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers who've worked 40+ innings this season, ranks 1st in ERA (1.71)... 2nd in BB% (4.3%, 7 BB in 42 IP)... 2nd in WHIP (0.93)... and 3rdin K/BB (4.86)... 1 of only 2 to not allow a HR... Has thrown 66% of pitches for strikes, which would rank in top 20 in MLB... Against South Bend on June 1, threw 6 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts and no walks... Last time out against Dayton, struck out a career-high 8.

STREAKS: Juan Zabala has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games and Brandon Valenzuela is on a 12-gamer... Colton Bender has thrown out at least 1 runner trying to steal in 4 consecutive starts at catcher (longest active streak in the MWL).

JACKSON MERRILL: Since May 5, 2nd in the MWL in average (.322)... For season, ranks 10th in AVG (.277) and 6th in R (37)... 5th lowest K% (12%) and 7th lowest SwStr% (6.3%)... 8 consecutive games without a K.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 64 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (49), 2nd in walks (47; 17% BB%), 4th lowest SwStr% (6%), 5th in SB (20) and BB/K (0.94), and 8th in OBP (.385).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in HR (11)... 2nd in G (63), RBIs (45), TB (105), and R (42).. 3rd in BB (44; 15% BB%) and ISO (.216)... 5th in SLG (.473), wRC+ (143) and OPS (.851), 8th in H (57) and 9th in 2B (13)... 6th in BB/K (0.94), and 5th in wOBA (.391).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 23 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .851 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 140 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in OPS (.874) and SLG (.484), 7th in wRC+ (151) and AVG (.295).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 6th in H (60), 8th in RBIs (34) and 9th in 2B (13).

JUSTIN FARMER: In June, 17 G, slashing .305 / .406 / .458 (.864 OPS) with a HR, 11 RBIs and 7 SB - top 15 in MWL in AVG, OBP & OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

REMATCH: Espinoza started at Parkview Field on May 30 and June 4... He allowed 1 run in 3 innings in that series opener and 2 runs over 4 innings in the finale.

