Schobel Leads Kernels over Sky Carp

June 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Had Tanner Schobel slept in Wednesday morning, the Beloit Sky Carp would've had a pretty solid chance at defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

However, Schobel's alarm went off on schedule, and the Kernels designated hitter belted a pair of home runs to lead the Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp got the game off to a terrific start, with Davis Bradshaw and Yiddi Cappe banging back-to-back doubles to stake Beloit to a 1-0 lead. Schobel led off the game for the Kernels with a blast to tie it up.

Jacob Berry's sacrifice fly gave Beloit a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, and that's where the game stood until Schobel cracked a two-out, two-run homer to left field against Sky Carp reliever Josh White (0-4).

Alex Williams got the start for Beloit and was terrific in five innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five and fiving up one run.

Bradshaw led the team's hit parade with three, and Caleb Wurster pitched 1 1-3 scoreless frames as well.

The Sky Carp's next home game will be Wednesday, June 28 against South Bend. We will have another One Price Wednesday, where fans can get into the ballpark for $18 that includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips and a drink.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

