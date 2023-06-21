Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

June 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 21, 2023lGame # 65

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (29-33) at Dayton Dragons (32-31)

RH Juan Zapata (0-1, 5.57) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series. This is the next-to-last game of the first half season.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 6, Dayton 5 (10 innings). The Captains won the series opener with two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 4-4 tie. The game ended on a tag out of Dayton's Justice Thompson at second base just a split second before pinch runner Luis Chevalier touched home plate with what would have been the tying run. Mat Nelson had a two-run home run for Dayton. Jack Rogers had two hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .265 in June, best in the MWL. They also lead the league in Slugging Pct. in the month.

The Dragons are 15-9 over their last 24 games. They are 25-19 (.568) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.23, first in the Midwest League and second best in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 18 games is batting .394 with three home runs, two triples, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .251.

Jack Rogers has hit safely in 10 straight games, one short of the team season high in 2023 by Edwin Arroyo. Rogers is batting .308 during the hitting streak to raise his batting average from .203 to .228.

Justice Thompson over his last 23 games is batting .313 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .253.

Tyler Callihan had a nine-game hitting streak snapped last night. Over his last 10 games, he is batting .317 with two doubles and a triple to raise his average from .196 to .218.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.19) and is first in opponent batting average (.173). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41.

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.50 in just 24 innings (six starts). Jose Acuña (2.45-second in the MWL behind Aguiar), Hunter Parks (3.32), and Thomas Farr (3.73) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 8 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 10.1 IP, 0 R, 13 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 9 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 5 G: 10.2 IP, 1 R...Myles Gayman over his last 9 G: 4-0, 19.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.40 ERA...Vin Timpanelli over his last 5 G: 9 IP, 3 R, 1 ER.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 50 AB. Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty began the year ranked as the Reds #1 pitching prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 22 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Rodney Boone (2-3, 6.55) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.73)

Friday, June 23 (7:10 pm): Lake County LH Steve Hajjar (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (3-3, 3.04 at Daytona) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 24 (7:10 pm): Lake County RH Reid Johnston (5-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 25 (1:10 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.45) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.