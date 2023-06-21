Melton Sharp as 'Caps Fall to .500

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed dominant starting pitching but couldn't get critical outs, as the Great Lakes Loons rallied late in an 8-3 loss in front of 4,701 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan starter Troy Melton continued his dominant stretch in June, posting five scoreless innings with four strikeouts - extending his scoreless streak to 17 innings. Meanwhile, the Loons exploded for eight runs through the final three frames on a pair of doubles and a two-run homer to steal the victory. The 'Caps record falls to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since the beginning of the 2023 season, as the club has lost 12 of their last 16 games.

Both starting pitchers dominated through the first four frames, as Melton tossed five scoreless innings while Loons starter Ronan Kopp compiled four shutout innings with four strikeouts. West Michigan scored in the fifth as Austin Murr crossed the plate on a wild pitch before Eliezer Alfonzo blasted a solo home run in the sixth, taking the 2-0 lead. The Loons responded an inning later, leveling the game at 2-2 on a two-run homer from first baseman Griffin Lockwood-Powell. Great Lakes struck again in the eighth as third baseman Luis Diaz smoked an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch, taking the 4-2 lead. The Loons piled it on in the ninth, scoring four runs - highlighted by a pair of run-scoring singles from Lockwood-Powell and Chris Newell - extending their advantage to 8-2. The 'Caps added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Jace Jung, but it was too late, as Loons closer Carlos De Los Santos induced a groundout to end the game and secure the 8-3 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 32-32, while the Loons improve to 44-20. Loons reliever Jerming Rosario (2-2) secures his second win of the season, allowing one run through three innings pitched with four strikeouts. Whitecaps reliever Trevin Michael (3-2) suffers his second loss, allowing two runs through an inning. Carlos Mendoza enjoyed a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, despite the defeat.

This six-game series between the Whitecaps and Loons continues with the end of the first half of the 2023 season Thursday night from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. West Michigan sends righty Williander Moreno to the mound against lefty Maddux Bruns. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

