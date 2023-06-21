Schobel's Two Home Runs Lead Kernels over Sky Carp 3-2

June 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Down 2-1, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tanner Schobel smashed his second home run of the afternoon to flip the Cedar Rapids one-run deficit to a one-run lead, one the Kernels held on to in a 3-2 win Wednesday afternoon.

After not leading at all in the Cedar Rapids 11-3 win on Tuesday, Beloit struck first Wednesday in the top of the first inning. Leadoff batter Davis Bradshaw opened up the contest with a double, then the next batter, Yiddi Cappe, replaced Bradshaw on second base with an RBI double to make it 1-0 Sky Carp after the first half inning.

In the home half of the first, that Beloit lead lasted just pitches. For the first time all season, the Kernels lead off with a home run. Tanner shot one over the wall in left to begin the game for the Cedar Rapids offense and tie the game at 1-1.

That was the score in the top of the third when Beloit grabbed the lead right back. Bradshaw singled to lead off the frame, then after an error moved him to third base, a Jacob Berry sac fly brought him home, putting the Sky Carp back on top at 2-1.

That 2-1 lead lasted all the way to the bottom of the seventh inning. Cedar Rapids starter Christian MacLeod went four frames to begin the contest allowing the two runs, one of them earned on three strikeouts. After him, the Kernels' high-A best bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way. Orlando Rodriguez, John Wilson and Miguel Rodriguez combined to toss five shutout innings on just two hits with four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, a pair of walks began the inning, but after a double play, a runner stood on third with two outs for Tanner Schobel, who lifted his second home run of the game up over the left field wall to give the Kernels a 3-2 advantage, one it would never lose.

The win for Cedar Rapids (39-26) is the second straight to begin the series with Beloit (27-37) and the seventh in the eight games in the twelve-game homestand. The two sides play game three of the six-game series tomorrow in the final game in the first half of the season at 6:35. Zebby Matthews gets the ball for the Kernels opposite Zach King.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.