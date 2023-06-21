Baker Dazzles, Bandits Rally Past Peoria Bullpen

Davenport, IA- Chiefs starter Trent Baker was lights out over six shutout innings Wednesday but a late Quad Cities rally pushed the River Bandits to a 4-1 win over Peoria.

On the night, Baker allowed just four hits over six scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and he punched out four. The River Bandits did not get a runner past second base while Baker was on the hill.

The Peoria offense provided an early run in the top of the second. After an Osvaldo Tovalin walk, Thomas Francisco yanked a double into the right field corner to score Tovalin all the way from first.

Baker made the 1-0 lead stand up. The 24-year-old right-hander retired eight in a row at one point in the contest. He 87 pitches and lowered his season ERA to 3.69.

In the bottom of the seventh, Quad Cities equaled the score, sending Baker to a no decision. Gavin Cross doubled off of Matt Hickey to lead off the inning. After a pop out and a fly out, Hickey appeared poised to get out of the jam. With two outs, switch hitter Herard Gonzalez singled on the first pitch he saw to tie the game, 1-1.

An inning later, the River Bandits created some separation. David Hollie joined the party with a double to lead off the eighth. The next batter, Shervyen Newton, laid down a bunt to the left of the mound. Hickey attempted to retire the lead runner at third base but his throw was late on a close play. With men at the corners, Jack Pineda executed a perfect squeeze play, scoring Hollie to make it 2-1. The Chiefs turned to left-hander Alfredo Ruiz to work out of the jam. Javier Vaz tacked on a sac fly to extend the lead to 3-1. Then, Cayden Wallace singled to left to score Pineda and boost the advantage to 4-1.

Peoria went down in order in the ninth to end the ballgame. The Chiefs were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday.

The Chiefs wrap up the season's first half on Thursday in Davenport. With a win, Peoria can secure a .500 first half at 33-33. Cardinals No. 2 prospect Tink Hence will take the ball for the Chiefs. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

