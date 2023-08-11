TinCaps Game Information: August 11 at Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-17, 54-51) @ Lansing Lugnuts (15-24, 46-58)

Friday, Aug. 11 | 7:05 p.m. | Jackson Field | Lansing, MI | Game 40 of 66, 106 of 132

LHP Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Brady Basso / RHP Jacob Watters

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Jakob Marsee homered and stole 3 bases, but Lansing came from behind to win, 7-4.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,230 fans per game so far this year across 52 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 22-17, the TinCaps are in first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. West Michigan (DET) trails by a half game and Dayton (CIN) by 1 game. There are 27 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 44-29 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +45 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 57-48 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 107. They're on pace to hit 135 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 143 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (57) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.29). Their relievers have the highest ERA (4.94) in the MWL... Lansing has 3rd highest team ERA (4.49) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (82), walks (83; 18% BB%) and OBP (.407), 2nd in SB (40), and 10th in OPS (.805)... 2nd best BB/K (1.11) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 9 with 11+ HR and 40+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... 15-game on-base streak, including 6 in a row with a hit and 4 straight with an extra-base hit.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 7-game on-base streak and 5 straight with a hit... Over last 15 G: .290 / .362 / .419 (.781 OPS) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, and 6 RBIs

GRAHAM PAULEY: Monday, named Midwest League Player of the Week and to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 34 G, leads the MWL in HR (13) - 4 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.619), R (28), TB (83), RBIs (38) and OPS (.972)... 5 HR in last 10 G, and 7 over last 14... Since June 29, list of players in MLB/MiLB who've also hit 13+ HR: Matt Olson (ATL), who's hit 14 and Michael Busch (Triple-A OKC), who's hit 15... 38 RBIs since June 29 rank 2nd in MiLB behind only Troy Johnston (Triple-A JAX), who has 42. In MLB, Olson has 39 and Kyle Tucker (HOU) has 40.

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (44 G), slashing .299 / .410 / .476 (.886 OPS). In the MWL in that time, ranking 8th / 4th / 12th / 8th... 7-game on-base streak.

CARLOS LUIS: On the road, slashing .292 / .344 / .407 (.751 OPS). That's compared to a .212 AVG and .584 OPS at home.

ETHAN SALAS: In updated prospect rankings, checks in as the 5th best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. He's the first 17-year-old to ever appear in the top 5. He's also now rated as the top catching prospect overall and the No. 1 Padres prospect.

ANTHONY VILAR: 6-game hitting streak and 3 in a row with a walk.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (70) and TB (171)... ranks 2nd in HR (16), R (66) and H (98), 4th in BB (67; 15% BB%), 6th in SLG (.460), 6th in OPS (.832) and BB/K (0.8) and 9th in wRC+ (132)... On pace to hit 20 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017... OPS would rank 9thhighest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... 22-game on-base streak ended Tuesday.

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead all players from Single-A-Double-A in games (104).

TOP 100: Among current TinCaps, Robby Snelling joins Salas as MLB.com's 65th best overall prospect and No. 3 among both LHP and Padres prospects. Jackson Merrill, who was with the team earlier this year, is ranked No. 9 overall.

