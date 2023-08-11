Six-Run 4th Inning Carries Cubs to 9-1 Win Over Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (17-21, 48-55) fell to the South Bend Cubs (18-21, 48-56) by a final score of 9-1 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's first loss in this week's series against South Bend.

A two-out RBI single in the top of the 1st inning from the Cubs' Moises Ballesteros gave South Bend a 1-0 lead.

After both teams went scoreless for the next 3 innings, Juan Zapata entered the game in relief for Lake County. The right-hander allowed 5 consecutive hits to begin the 5th inning, 2 of which were a 3-run home run from the Cubs' Luis Verdugo and a two-run home run from Matt Shaw, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. This was Shaw's first career High-A home run. Zapata then forced a flyout before surrendering a solo home run from Moises Ballesteros.

The 23-year-old reliever eventually allowed another single before being removed from the game. In all, Juan Zapata pitched 0.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and a season-high 6 earned runs, while throwing one strikeout in 36 pitches (26 strikes). His 3 home runs allowed tied his career-high.

Lake County did not record a hit until the bottom of the 4th inning, when Jorge Burgos and Yordys Valdes registered back-to-back singles. Valdes was the only Captain with a multi-hit game, as he finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles.

Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 25 prospect according to MLB.com, drove in the Captains' only run of the night with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 5th inning, which made the score 7-1. Lake County's final 10 hitters were retired in order.

Captains starting pitcher Ethan Hankins (0-7) recorded his second consecutive loss, and third in his last four starts. The right-hander tied his season-high of 4 innings pitched, allowing 2 hits, one earned run, and 2 walks, while tying his season-high of 5 strikeouts in 75 pitches (46 strikes).

In relief, Elvis Jerez pitched a season-high 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing 3 walks and throwing a season-high 5 strikeouts. Sergio Morillo then entered the game to begin the 8th inning, allowing an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the frame. The right-hander pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and 2 walks, while throwing one strikeout.

First pitch for Game 4 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Cubs is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Midge Night" at the ballpark, where there will be postgame "Friday Fireworks." Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

