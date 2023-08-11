Dragons Add Another Top-10 Prospect as Carlos Jorge Joins Dayton Club

August 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster additions today:

Infielder/Outfielder Carlos Jorge and left-handed pitcher Jacob Heatherly have been promoted to Dayton from Daytona of the Florida State League. Note: Jorge will wear #28. Heatherly will wear #40. Sal Stewart will now wear #5.

A new roster is attached. The Dragons roster is now at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.

Jorge (pronounced HOR-hay) is currently ranked as the #10 prospect in the Reds organization by MLB.com. His addition gives the Dragons four of the top 10 prospects in the Reds system, based the MLB.com list (Edwin Arroyo is #3; Chase Petty is #7; Sal Stewart is #8).

Jorge, just 19 years old, played in 86 games with Daytona this season, batting .295 with nine home runs, 36 runs batted in, and 31 stolen bases. He hit for the cycle on July 21 and also enjoyed a huge game on June 28 when he hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six runs. Jorge played mostly second base at Daytona, seeing limited time in center field. He is expected to split his time between those two positions more equally with the Dragons. Jorge, signed as an international free agent in 2021 out of the Dominican Republic, is in his third year of professional baseball. He has a career batting average of .302 with a career slugging percentage of .519.

Heatherly was the Reds third round draft pick in 2017 out of Cullman High School in Alabama, where he was one of the top high school pitchers in the nation. Heatherly battled injuries over a four-year period from 2019-22, totaling just 17.1 innings over that period. But this season at Daytona, Heatherly posted an ERA of 2.78 in 27 relief appearances, notching 66 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He allowed an opponent's batting average of just .127, giving up only 15 hits this season. Heatherly opened the 2019 season in the Dragons starting rotation but was limited to just 8.2 innings that year due to injury. He will fill a key role as a left-hander in the Dayton bullpen.

The Dragons, who are one game out of first place with 27 games to play, are at Wisconsin tonight at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 22 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.