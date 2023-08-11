Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:40 PM at Wisconsin)

August 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 11, 2023lGame # 40 (106)

Neuroscience Group Field l Appleton, Wisc. l7:40 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-18, 54-51) at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (20-19, 46-57)

RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.57) vs. RH Tyler Woessner (5-6, 3.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 9, Wisconsin 2. The Dragons scored seven runs on seven hits in the sixth inning to highlight the night. Sal Stewart led a 12-hit Dayton attack, going 3 for 4 with a double, walk, two runs scored, and one RBI. Austin Hendrick had two hits including a home runs. Jack Rogers had a pair of RBI singles. Tyler Callihan had a two-run triple. Dayton hurlers Hunter Parks, Jayvien Sandridge, and Braxton Roxby combined on the Dragons best pitching performance of the series to date.

Current Series (August 8-13 at Wisconsin): Dayton is 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .270 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 4 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 5.40 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, one game behind Fort Wayne and one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, five Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo, Austin Hendrick) and two more are close (Tyler Callihan and Justice Thompson have eight).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 11 games is batting .351, collecting four home runs, two triples, and two doubles with 13 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 23 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .318 with 14 RBI, 17 walks, 14 strikeouts, and 13 stolen bases with an OPS of .956. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 57 games and is batting .296 with six home runs, 21 stolen bases, and an .877 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .250.

Sal Stewart since joining the Dragons has appeared in three games, going 5 for 11 (.455) with one double, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Braxton Roxby over his last 24 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.69 ERA, 4 saves, 37.1 IP, 21 H, 15 BB, 41 SO, .162 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 10 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.46 ERA, 19.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 32 SO, .111 opponent's average.

Brooks Crawford over his last 6 G: 13.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 10 SO.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Austin Hendrick is ranked as the Reds #29 prospect by MLB.com.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 12 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.86) at Wisconsin RH Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, August 13 (2:10 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-4, 4.62) at Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (3-4, 4.65)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.