TinCaps Game Information: April 28 vs. Great Lakes Loons

April 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-14) vs. Great Lakes Loons (10-8)

Friday, April 28 | 7:05 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Yon Castro

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps right fielder Joshua Mears homered, but Great Lakes stormed back late for a 6-4 victory on a pleasant Thursday night at Parkview Field.

THIS WEEK IN FORT WAYNE BASEBALL HISTORY: On April 24, 1994, Alex Rodriguez, playing for the Appleton Foxes (now Wisconsin Timber Rattlers) hit his first professional home run against the Wizards at Memorial Stadium. Rodriguez went on to hit 40 more homers in his MiLB career and 696 in MLB.

FOR PERSPECTIVE: Through 18 games as a TinCap in April 2017 (when the Midwest League was Low-A), Fernando Tatis Jr. slashed .186 / .250 / .314 (.564 OPS) as the team started 7-11. By the end of his time as a TinCap over 117 games, he finished with a line of .281 / .390 / .520 (.910 OPS), and the team went on to the Midwest League Championship Series.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .430, good for 9th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 16 walks (20% BB rate), which is 4th-most in the MWL and has stolen 7 bases (T-7th).

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power, hitting .302 overall (T-10th). With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's now tied for 5th in the MWL with 3.

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 57 plate appearances across 14 games, he's struck out only 7 times (12% K-rate), the 4th-lowest rate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. That's the longest streak in the MWL. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied for 5th in the MWL in that category with 3... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last week, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 42 so far this season. 2018 TinCaps pitcher Tom Cosgrove was called up for the first time by the Padres on Wednesday.

Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2023

