Pitching Staff Dominant in Sky Carp Win

April 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Welcome back to Beloit, Zach King.

The Beloit Sky Carp southpaw had struggled this season at AA Pensacola. Friday night against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, King showcased the ability that made him one of the Midwest League's top hurlers in 2022.

King allowed just two hits and a pair of walks over six innings in the Sky Carp's 3-0 win. The victory was the fourth straight for Beloit and the team's ninth in its last 10 games.

With the win, the Sky Carp extended its Midwest League Western Division lead to three games over South Bend.

Beloit scored all three of its runs on a pair of doubles, both of which came in the third inning. Khalil Watson smoked a ground-rule double to right field to score the first run, while Yiddi Cappe cracked a two-run two-bagger to account for the game's only runs.

After King's tenure was complete, Luarbert Arias , Matt Givin and Chandler Jozwaik each pitched perfect frames, combining for five strikeouts in the process. Jozwiak picked up his fourth save of the season.

The two teams will battle again Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to face West Michigan Tuesday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

