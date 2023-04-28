One Rough Inning Enough for Sky Carp to Beat Wisconsin 3-0

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp did all their damage in one inning, but it was enough to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-0 Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Zach King and three Beloit relievers held Wisconsin to two singles in the game.

Beloit (14-5) took the lead with three runs in the top of the third. Kahlil Watson had a ground rule double to knock in the first run of the game. Yiddi Cappe added to the advantage with a two-out, two-run double.

That was it for the offenses against the starting pitchers.

Wisconsin starter Tyler Woessner scattered eight hits and two walks over six innings. Zach King, the Sky Carp starter, pitched six scoreless innings, walked two, hit one, allowed two hits, and struck out five.

The Timber Rattlers (7-12) best chance to score against King came in the fifth inning. Ernesto Martinez Jr singled with one out and Jesús Chirinos followed with a walk. King got out of the inning by getting the next two batters to ground into force outs.

The other Wisconsin hit was a lead-off single by Je'Von Ward in the third inning. The Rattlers had a hit-and-run on with Micah Bello at the plate, but Bello lined out to right and Ward was easily doubled off first base.

Two Rattler relievers combined for three scoreless innings. Luis Amaya tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts. Kaleb Bowman worked around a two-out double in the ninth.

Three Beloit relievers matched those zeroes and didn't allow any hits. Luarbert Arias allowed a two-out walk to Martínez. Then, Arias balked to put Martínez on second before getting out of the inning. Matt Givin struck out the side in order in the eighth. Chandler Jozwiak earned his fourth save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Wisconsin didn't get a runner past second in the game as they were shutout on two hits for the second time this season. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Rattlers.

Game five of the series is Saturday afternoon. Alexander Cornielle (0-0, 3.38) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Luis Palacios (1-0, 0.00) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

The first 1,000 fans to attend Saturday's game will receive a special Timber Rattlers hockey jersey from Bank First, Sure-Dry, and Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine as part of Hockey Day at the ballpark. Saturday is also Family Day with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and children aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

BEL 003 000 000 - 3 9 0

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 2 0

WP: Zach King (1-0)

LP: Tyler Woessner (3-1)

SV: Chandler Jozwiak (4)

TIME: 2:06

ATTN: 1,221

