Captains Charities Classic Presented by Lake Erie College Postponed

(Eastlake, OH) The Captains Charities Classic presented by Lake Erie College originally scheduled for Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game between Eastlake North and Willoughby South originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 PM is now scheduled for Friday, May 19 at 7:30 PM.

The Friday, April 28 game between NDCL and West Geauga will not be made up. NDCL will now play Madison on Thursday, May 18 at 4 PM.

The Perry vs. Kirtland game originally scheduled for Friday, April 28 is rescheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 PM.

Fans can purchase tickets to the new games with the links below. Fans who already purchased tickets will have those tickets honored for the newly scheduled games. West Geauga fans can exchange their tickets for tickets to any upcoming 2023 Captains regular season home game.

NDCL vs. Madison - Thursday, May 18, 4 PM

Perry vs Kirtland - Thursday, May 18, 7:30 PM

Eastlake North vs. Willoughby South - Friday, May 19, 7:30 PM

