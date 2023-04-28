Dragons Erase 9-Run Deficit to Lead Before Falling in 11 Innings

April 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lake County Captains overcame an historic comeback effort by the Dayton Dragons on Friday night, edging the Dragons 12-11 in 11 innings. Dayton trailed 9-0 going to the bottom of the seventh inning but rallied to take a lead into the ninth and had a great chance to win the game in the 10th before Lake County prevailed.

A crowd of 8,427 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Lake County scored four runs in the fourth inning and five more in the seventh to build a 9-0 lead. The huge Dayton deficit preceded the biggest scoring inning for the Dragons in seven years as they nearly completed the biggest confirmed comeback win in franchise history.

Trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Dragons got their scoring started when Jack Rogers delivered a two-run single and Justice Thompson added an RBI double to make it 9-3. Two batters later, Ilvin Fernandez came through with a two-run single, his first hit with the Dragons, to make it 9-5, and Blake Dunn blasted a three-run home run to pull the Dragons within a run at 9-8. The eight-run seventh inning marked the Dragons biggest scoring inning since August 16, 2016, when they plated eight runs in the first inning at home against South Bend.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ruben Ibarra hit the first pitch of the half-inning for a long home run to left field to tie the game. One batter later, Justice Thompson hit a long home run to left field to give the Dragons a 10-9 lead. Both home runs sent the crowd into a frenzy as most of the 8,427 were still on hand.

Lake County responded with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to regain the lead, 11-10. But Ibarra came through with a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Dunn from second, to tie the game, 11-11.

The Dragons had a great chance to win the game in the 10th inning. After Dayton reliever Jake Gozzo worked a scoreless top of the 10th, the Dragons began the bottom of the inning with free runner Thompson at second base. Trey Faltine successfully sacrificed Thompson to third, but with one out, Austin Hendrick struck out looking, and Austin Callahan struck out swinging to end the threat and send the game to the 11th inning.

Lake County broke the tie in the 11th when a runner scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs, and the Dragons came up empty in the bottom of the inning, unable to advance their free runner past second.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Dunn, Ibarra, and Thompson all had two hits including a home run for each hitter.

The biggest known comeback win in Dragons history involved a seven-run deficit, though official records are not available for the years 2000-2003 (the Dragons first four seasons).

Up Next: The Dragons (7-12) host Lake County (12-6) in the fifth game of the series on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.70) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note: The game on Saturday, April 29 will start at 1:10 p.m. All remaining Saturday home games in 2023 will start at 7:10 p.m.

On the Air: The games on Saturday and Sunday (both 1:10 pm starts) will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.