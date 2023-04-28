Chiefs Never Look Back in 5-2 Win over Cubs

South Bend, IN- The Peoria Chiefs sent eight men to the plate and scored three times in the first inning to set the tone in a 5-2 win Friday at South Bend's Four Winds Field. Peoria evened up the series at two wins apiece and again got back to within a game of .500.

Lead-off batter Victor Scott put the opening inning in motion with a triple into the right field corner. Two batters later, Jeremy Rivas walked and stole second to put two men in scoring position with just one out. After an Osvaldo Tovalin pop out, it appeared that the scoring chance might go by the wayside. Three pitches later, designated hitter Aaron McKeithan sharply singled into center to give Peoria an early 2-0 cushion. After a Thomas Francisco walk, Luis Rodriguez singled home McKeithan, completing the three-run first inning.

Peoria starter Trent Baker worked a quick 1-2-3 first inning but fell victim to a Haydn McGeary solo homer in the home second to cut the Peoria lead to 3-1.

The Chiefs wasted no time getting the run right back in the top of the third inning. With two outs and Rivas aboard at first, an impressive individual effort gave the Chiefs a 4-1 advantage. With Rivas on the move for second, Francisco singled into left center. Rivas advanced to third and never stopped running to score all the way from first.

South Bend again cut the deficit to two in the home half of the third inning. The Cubs pieced together three straight singles to make it a 4-2 score.

In the top of the fourth, Peoria took advantage of some self-inflicted damage from South Bend. Reliever Sam Thoresen entered and promptly hit a pair of Chiefs batters to place runners at first and second. With two outs in the inning, it was Rivas again. His single scored Noah Mendlinger to give the Chiefs a 5-2 lead. The Chiefs took advantage of spotty South Bend pitching Friday. The Cubs staff walked seven batters and hit four more.

From there, the Peoria pitching did the rest. Baker punched out the side in the fifth to finish his evening. The right-hander earned his first High-A win after turning in five innings on the night. The trio of Matt Hickey, Alfredo Ruiz and Chris Roycroft allowed just two hits over the final four innings.

The series continues Saturday from Four Winds Field. Zane Mills will start on the mound for Peoria. The right-hander turned in six shutout innings in his previous start against Fort Wayne. First pitch is set for 4:05 EST/3:05 CST.

