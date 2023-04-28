Jung Homers, Exits Early as 'Pen Falls in 7-5 Defeat

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The West Michigan Whitecaps struggled to get key outs down the stretch as part of a 7-5 defeat to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night at Perfect Game Field.

A three-run Cedar Rapids eighth inning took away a lead West Michigan held throughout the contest as the bullpen watched the Kernels charge in front in the final two innings for the third time in four games. The loss gives the 'Caps defeats in four of their last five contests. The Whitecaps will need victories in the final two series games this weekend to salvage a split of the six-game set.

Meanwhile, Detroit Tigers No. 2 Prospect Jace Jung helped the Whitecaps establish an early lead by leading off the contest with a home run, his second of the season, and then adding another in the third, giving the second baseman homers in two consecutive at-bats and helping the 'Caps to a 3-1 lead. Leading 4-2 in the sixth, Jung was on the basepaths when he attempted to return to second base during a pickoff throw that hit Jung in the back of the helmet, forcing him to leave the contest.

After a two-run single by Noah Miller in the fifth, outfielder Justice Bigbie returned West Michigan to a two-run lead with a solo home run, his first of the season to bring the West Michigan lead to 5-3. After a Misael Urbina RBI-groundout in the sixth, the Kernels jumped on 'Caps reliever Aaron Haase and the Whitecaps defense as a walk and an error led to a game-tying RBI-double by Kala'i Rosario and back-to-back sacrifice flies from Tanner Schobel and Urbina to take their first lead of the evening with a 7-5 edge, concluding the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps record falls to 10-9, while the Kernels improve to 9-9. Cedar Rapids reliever Niklas Rimmel (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning late in the contest to collect his first win, while Haase (0-1) took the loss for the Whitecaps. Kernels pitcher Regi Grace tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season. Jung and outfielder Roberto Campos each enjoyed a two-hit performance, with Jung adding a walk in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels Saturday at 2:05 pm. Righty Wilkel Hernandez gets the start for West Michigan against Cedar Rapids righty Pierson Ohl. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2023

