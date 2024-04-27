TinCaps Game Information: April 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-10) vs. Great Lakes Loons (12-7)

Saturday, April 27 | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 14 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps offense showed improvement scoring 3 runs, notching 8 hits, and drawing 7 walks but fell short to Great Lakes 5-3.

DEFENSE: As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 13 errors, tied for the fewest in the 12-team MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 33% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 2nd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 4 runners, which ranks 8th.

PITCHING PROWESS: In the Midwest League, the TinCaps rank 3rd in K/9 (10.8)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 2.88 ERA, 2nd best. Over the last 2 games TinCaps relievers have pitched 8 1/3 innings and have only allowed 1 earned run.

HOMER BUSH JR: Through 4 games of this series, Bush Jr. has drawn 4 walks and stolen 3 bags...Last night: 2/3, BB, SB...Tied for the league lead with 9 SB, only 2 caught stealing.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: Last night, Doersching drove in 3 runs, upping his total to 12. In the MWL, ranks top-15 in HR (3), TB (31) and RBIs (12).

DEVIN ORTIZ: 11-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (4th longest active streak in the MWL)... In the MWL, ranks 14th in AVG (.302) and 12th in OBP (.413).

KAI MURPHY: Went 2/5 last night with a pair of singles. In the MWL, ranks top-20 in 2B (5) and 10th RBis (11)... Had the first 4-hit game of his MiLB career last Friday night.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 8 wins this season, including their last 3.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

SMALL WORLD: Great Lakes shortstop Noah Miller is the younger brother of former TinCap and current Brewers infielder Owen Miller, who played 26 games with Fort Wayne in 2018. After being traded to Cleveland, Owen made his MLB debut in 2021. In December, he was traded to Milwaukee, where his manager, Pat Murphy, is the father of TinCaps left fielder Kai Murphy.

260 to the Show: 2023 TinCap Graham Pauley hit his second big league home run last night. Another member of last year's squad, Jackson Merrill, leads the Padres with a .318 AVG. 2021 TinCap Matt Waldron has also been a key contributor to the Padres with a 3.96 ERA in 5 starts. On Wednesday, Waldron pitched 6 innings and only gave up 1 run against the Rockies.

