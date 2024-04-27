Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 27, 2024 l Game # 20

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-11) at Lansing Lugnuts (9-10)

RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) vs. RH Jake Garland (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series : Dayton 4, Lansing 3.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 14, Lansing 10. The Dragons collected 20 hits for the first time since July 4, 2012 and reached a season-high for runs in a game as 2023 #1 draft pick Rhett Lowder picked up his first professional win (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). The Dragons offense was led by Carlos Jorge, who became the first Dayton player to collect three extra base hits in a game since Mat Nelson last August. Jorge had a home run, two doubles, and four RBI. Sal Stewart added a home run, double, four RBI, and three walks. Cade Hunter had four hits. Hector Rodriguez and Leo Balcazar each had three hits. The Dragons built a 14-1 lead going to the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to win. Dayton was 20 for 41 (.488) as a team and had eight hits with men in scoring position. The Dragons had three sacrifice bunts after collecting only one in the first 18 games. Lansing scored nine runs in the eighth inning, most in an inning by a Dayton opponent since 2022. This was the first time the Dragons won a game in which the opponent scored at least 10 runs since August 22, 2016 (11-10 over Lansing in what is recalled as the "skunk game." A skunk ran on the field in the 9 th inning, causing a delay, before a Dragons comeback).

Current Series (April 23-28 at Lansing) : Dayton is 2-2 in the series, winning the first and fourth games.

Dayton team stats in the series: .266 batting average (37 for 139); 7.0 runs/game (28 R, 4 G); 5 home runs; 1 stolen base; 7.41 ERA (34 IP, 28 ER); 6 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for fifth place, four games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

Over the last three games, Dragons hitters have averaged just 3.3 strikeouts per game after averaging 11.7 per game over the first 16 games.

The Dragons have held a lead in their last seven games (winning two), outscoring their opponents in the first three innings of those 7 games, 19-6.

In 2024, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 49-31 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings 29-11.

The Dragons best offensive inning in 2024 has been the first inning, when they are batting .347 with 19 runs in 19 games.

The Dragons rank tied for second in the MWL in home runs with 18 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 6).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,856), trailing the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (8,043).

Player Notes

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (6) and RBI (22). He is tied for the league lead in extra base hits (10) and is fifth in slugging pct (.579). Collier is batting .400 overall with men on base (16 for 40).

Sal Stewart over his last 16 games is batting .357 (20 for 56) with two home runs, four doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, 13 walks, and an OPB of .478.

Ruben Ibarra over his last eight games is batting .391 (9 for 23) with one double and five walks, and a .500 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge over his last eight games is batting .313 (10 for 32) with six doubles, one home runs, and slugging percentage of .594.

Pitcher Ryan Cardona ranked first in the Midwest League in opponent's batting average at .128 and third in WHIP at 0.86 (14 IP, 6 H, 6 BB) entering Thursday's games but dropped off the league leaderboard Friday when his total innings (14) fell below the minimum number to qualify.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) at Lansing LH James González (1-0, 1.98)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.