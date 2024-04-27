Great Lakes Hang Season-High 14 Runs, Win Fifth Straight

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A season-high in runs and hits were posted by the Great Lakes Loons (13-7) a 14-run 15 hit, 14-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-11) on a warm and windy 74-degree partly cloudy Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Thayron Liranzo had his best day as a Loon, driving in five runs, three on a big blast. Batting from the right side of the plate for the first time of the day, he belted one 366 feet over the right field fence in the seventh. With a sixth plate appearance in the ninth, he lined one 351 feet to right field a two-run double. The Dodgers No. 7 prospect matched a career-high in RBI.

Alex Freeland started the scoring with a three-run blast in the second. With two on and two outs, he took Dylan Lesko deep 378 feet over the right-center field fence. Freeland now has a 1.121 OPS, second-best in the Midwest League among qualifying players.

Lesko's struggles continued, he walked four in a three-run third for Great Lakes and gave out six free passes overall, a career-worst.

Christian Romero was a standout on the mound. He took the mound in the fifth and got the Loons to the finish line. The right-hander struck out four allowing just four base runners. The defense behind him converted two double plays and three total, one in each of the middle three innings.

Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns made his 2024 season debut. The left-hander tossed a 1-2-3 first but didn't finish the second. The TinCaps' three runs came in the inning aided by two walks and a Bruns throwing error. Kelvin Bautista finished the frame and worked a clean third, earning the win.

Four Loons had multi-hit games, including Kyle Nevin and Dylan Campbell, who each had three. Campbell and Freeland are tied for the team lead with seven multi-hit games. Rounding Things Out In four of the 11 road games played by Great Lakes, they have scored double-digit runs. It was the second time this series.

Up Next The Loons go for a series sweep of the TinCaps tomorrow Sunday, April 28th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.

Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2024

