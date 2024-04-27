Wisconsin Secures Series with Win Saturday

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers edged out the Peoria Chiefs 5-4 on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. Anyelo Encarnacion walked and William Sullivan singled. Brody Moore scored Encarnacion with a single for the first run of the game.

Wisconsin answered in the third inning with a bases loaded double from Eduarqui Fernandez to make the score 3-1. In the home half, Darlin Moquete doubled, Won-Bin Cho advanced him and Zach Levenson scored Moquete with a sacrifice fly.

Peoria took the lead back in the fifth with two runs. With two outs, Levenson singled and Leonardo Bernal walked. Osvaldo Tovalin, who entered in the top of the inning, tied the game with a single and Bernal came across on a passed ball to give the Chiefs a 4-3 lead.

In the sixth, the Timber Rattlers took the lead right back. Fernandez led off the inning with a single and Jesus Chirinos doubled. Joseph King relieved starter Pete Hansen with two runners in scoring position. Jheremy Vargas grounded out to second to tie the game. Terence Doston made the score 5-4 after he singled to center field.

The rest of the game remained scoreless as the Chiefs lost their fourth game in a row. Hansen surrendered all five runs in the game over 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. Wisconsin starter Alexander Cornielle went 4 2/3 frames with three runs yielded. Reliever Brian Fitzpatrick earned the win with 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Inohan Paniagua will start for the Chiefs in the matinee.

Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2024

