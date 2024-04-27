Pacheco Homers in Defeat

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps offense was quieted Saturday as part of an 8-1 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of 4,680 fans at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps amassed just five base hits in the contest and have scored just five times in their last four games. Meanwhile, the Captains collected a season-high 17 base hits in the victory.

Angel Zarate's RBI-double kicked off Lake County's big day in the second inning against 'Caps starting pitcher Carlos Marcano, who gave up a season-high 11 base hits but only three runs. In the third, a run-scoring double from Michigan native Alex Mooney - part of a 5-for-5 performance - helped extend the lead to 3-0. In the fifth, the 'Caps tallied their only run on a solo home run by Izaac Pacheco to cut the deficit to 3-1.

An inning later, C.J. Kayfus capped a two-out rally with a three-run homer, his third of the season, to put the game out of reach and bring the Lake County lead to 6-1. The Captains collected single runs in the seventh and ninth on their way to clinching a series win and a fourth straight victory.

Captains starting pitcher Trenton Denholm (2-0) tossed six innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight in collecting his second win, while 'Caps starter Carlos Marcano (0-2) suffered his second loss. The Captains improve to 10-9 on the year, while the Whitecaps sink to 8-12. The Whitecaps are just 3-8 at LMCU Ballpark this season. Mooney, a Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect, finished the day 5-for-5 with three runs scored, three doubles, a stolen base, and an RBI.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps close this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Garrett Burhenn and Jake Miller get the starts on the mound for West Michigan and Lake County. Tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on the MLB and Bally Live Apps, and 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com .

