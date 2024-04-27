Fort Wayne Makes Run Early but Loses Steam Late

April 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps fell to the Loons, 14-3, on Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes (13-7) got on the board first with three runs in the second inning, but Fort Wayne (8-11) matched it in the bottom half. Devin Ortiz and Kai Murphy got on base to begin the frame. Ortiz scored on a Tyler Robertson sacrifice bunt, and Murphy crossed home with a Lucas Dunn sacrifice fly. Robertson came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

On the mound, David Morgan had a solid stretch out of the bullpen. The righty allowed one run across 1 1/3 innings and struck out three straight to end the fourth inning.

A trio of TinCaps drew two walks. Catcher Ethan Salas, as well as Robertson and Ortiz each got on base twice. Salas also stole his third base of the season.

Next Game: Sunday, April 28 vs. Great Lakes (1:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 22 Padres prospect)

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Jacob Meador

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

