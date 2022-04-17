TinCaps Game Information: April 17 vs. South Bend

April 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-4) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-5)

Sunday, April 17 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 6 of 66 | Game 9 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Daniel Palencia

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won 6-0 in their first shutout of the season. Starter Jackson Wolf went four innings and allowed one hit while striking out six. Edwuin Bencomo and Ryan Och closed the door in relief, facing one over the minimum combined.

ROSIER RUNS: Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier earned his ninth run scored Saturday in just eight games. Rosier is tied for 3rd in the Midwest League in runs. Rosier's run total is aided by his six hits and nine walks in 35 plate appearances (.429 OBP).

HASSELL HEROICS: Robert Hassell ranks 5th in the MWL in average (.438), 8th in slugging percentage (.625), and 9th in OPS (1.096). His 7 stolen bases lead the league. He's reached safely multiple times in every game this season. Hassell has also recorded multiple hits in 6 of 8.

POWER PROSPECTS: Hassell, Joshua Mears, and Jarryd Dale are 3 of only 13 players in the MWL to have hit multiple homers so far this year. Fort Wayne's 8 homers as a team rank 2nd in the circuit.

PATIENT APPROACH: Catcher Brandon Valenzuela has walked in 32% of his plate appearances so far this season - the highest rate in the MWL. His .480 on-base percentage is 9th. Meanwhile, Rosier ranks 7th in BB% (25%) and outfielder Angel Solarte is 10th (21%). As a team, Fort Wayne's 46 walks are 2nd to only Peoria. The 'Caps .367 OBP ranks 2nd.

SPEED THREATS: The TinCaps have 14 stolen bases as a team, which is tied with Peoria and Wisconsin for most in the league. The 'Caps have only been caught stealing once.

TICK TOCK: On the subject of speed, the 'Caps and Cubs played a 1 hour, 59-minute game Friday night, the fastest 9-inning game MiLB so far this season. Saturday's contest lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes, and Tuesday took just 2 hours and 31 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore became the 201st player in franchise history to appear in the big leagues on Friday night as he started for the Padres. Gore spent the 2018 season with the 'Caps, and also made 1 start last year.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.