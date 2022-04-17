Lugnuts Hop Away with Easter Win

April 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rally came up just short on a chilly Easter Sunday as part of a 5-3 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts at LMCU Ballpark.

After building a 5-0 lead, Lansing was forced to hang on as the Whitecaps scored the final three runs of the contest while bringing the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

Tigers no. 6 overall prospect and starting pitcher Ty Madden tossed four innings, allowing two runs on a Jack Winkler home run to make it 2-0 Lugnuts. Lansing extended their lead in the fifth inning with RBIs from Euribiel Angeles and Brett Harris to make it 4-0. Gabriel Maciel added the 'Nuts final run in the top half of the sixth inning before the Whitecaps responded with two tallies in the bottom half, highlighted by an RBI-triple from Colt Keith, slimming the advantage to 5-2. Carlos Irigoyen opened the ninth frame with a run-scoring single, but the 'Caps could not complete the rally, falling 5-3.

Lansing improves to 3-6 while the Whitecaps fall to 6-3. Osvaldo Berrios (1-0) secures his first win against the Whitecaps, while Madden (0-1) suffers his first loss allowing two runs through four innings with three strikeouts. Angelo Infante pitched the ninth to secure his first save for the Lugnuts. All but one Lansing hitter reached base as Lansing's Berrios tossed 5.1 scoreless frames with six strikeouts in the victory.

In the fourth inning, outfielder Austin Murr made an incredible catch to rob Lansing first baseman Patrick McColl of extra bases with a diving catch. Despite the loss, the Whitecaps lead the Midwest League in doubles (25), triples (6), and RBIs (57).

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night from Day Air Ballpark, beginning at 7:05 pm. West Michigan is expected to start Wilmer Flores against Dayton's Joe Boyle. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.