Chiefs Capitalize on Six Loons Errors in 7-6 Walk-Off Win

April 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - For the third time this week, the Chiefs earned a win in their final at-bat, as they walked off with a 7-6 victory to claim their fifth in a row over the Great Lakes Loons. The Chiefs pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of six costly Great Lakes errors, including three in the final inning, to put the exclamation point on the first home series of 2022.

For the only time in the series, the Chiefs drew first blood on an RBI fielder's choice from Jacob Buchberger. Buchberger ultimately reached five times in the contest and drove in two more runs. In the fifth, Thomas Francisco singled home a run to make it 2-0.

Peoria starter Austin Love, who allowed nine runs to this same Loons team on Tuesday, was locked in from the get-go. Love whiffed a career-high 10 batters and did not allow a run through five innings.

The contest remained 2-0 entering the eighth inning before the bats woke up for both sides. Against reliever Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, four straight Loons reached base, and the Peoria right-hander was lifted in a 2-2 tie. Then, Ryan Loutos uncorked a wild pitch to give the Loons their first lead, 3-2. Great Lakes scored two more in the inning and carried a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

The Chiefs, who entered action on Sunday with three comeback wins on the young season, answered right back. Noah Mendlinger led off the home half of the eighth with a walk. Then, Mike Antico followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Then, a Masyn Winn single made it 5-3. Winn extended his on-base streak to eight games and his hit-streak to seven contests. Later, it was Buchberger again, his line drive into center plated Antico and made it 5-4. With runners at second and third, Matt Chamberlain picked a good time to collect his first RBI's of the season. His line drive single into center put the Chiefs back in front, 6-5.

However, the lead was brief. With the bases empty and one out in the top of the ninth, Jonny DeLuca homered to left field to bring the game back to even, 6-6. DeLuca's homer was his fifth of the year and second of the series. Loutos was able to limit the damage and keep the game tied entering the bottom of the ninth.

From there, self-inflicted damage from the Loons infield pushed the Chiefs over the finish line. With two outs in the ninth, Antico reached via a fielding error by Great Lakes first baseman Zac Ching. In an effort to make a spectacular play, pitcher Antonio Knowles then threw the ball away, allowing Antico to move to second. A few pitches later, it was Ching again. A throwing error from the first baseman allowed Winn to reach and Antico to advance on the overthrow, securing another walk-off win for Peoria.

The Chiefs will enjoy a league-wide off-day Monday before putting their five-game winning streak on the line at Cedar Rapids. Left-hander Nathanael Heredia is the scheduled starter for Peoria. Fans can listen to the hometown audio call online at peoriachiefs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.