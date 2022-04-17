Chiefs Win Wacky 6-5 Affair Saturday

April 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - In a game that featured 11 pitchers, two ejections, multiple pitch clock violations and a four-run home half of the 11th inning, the Chiefs beat the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 Saturday. The win was the fourth consecutive triumph for Peoria and already their third come-from-behind victory this season.

The game was scoreless into the third inning when Great Lakes scored first for the third night in a row. Aldrich De Jongh tripled to open the frame. Two batters later, Jonny DeLuca collected his 10th RBI of the season on a groundout to make it 1-0 Loons. The run was the lone blemish on the line of Peoria starter Dionys Rodriguez. In his Dozer Park debut, Rodriguez went five innings and did not allow another hit following the De Jongh triple. He finished with four strikeouts on the evening.

In the home half of the third, the top of the order teamed up to propel the Chiefs in front. With two outs in the inning, Mack Chambers doubled home Noah Mendlinger to even the game, 1-1. The next batter, Jacob Buchberger, followed with a two-bagger of his own to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

From there, pitching ruled the night. The game remained 2-1 until the top of the eighth, when the Loons tied the score on a bases-loaded walk. Neither team scored in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. It was the second time in the series that the teams ventured to extra frames. For the Chiefs, it was the third time in eight games that regulation was not enough.

After trading zeroes in the 10th, the Loons put up a crooked number in the top of the 11th, as they scored three times. A double by Zac Ching plated a pair to make it 4-2. Ching did not start the contest and entered late as a pinch-runner. Then, a second bases-loaded walk made it 5-2 Great Lakes. With the bases still full and two away in the inning, Leonardo Taveras retired Jonny DeLuca to limit the damage any further.

Trailing by three, a patient, persistent approach gave the Chiefs an opportunity to rally. With Matt Chamberlain the ghost runner at second, Mendlinger worked a four-pitch walk. Later, Tommy Jew, who entered the game in the eighth in place of the ejected Mike Antico, made contact and reached on an error. With the door open, the next three Chiefs reached base. Chambers and Buchberger drew consecutive bases loaded walks to cut the deficit to 5-4. With the bases still loaded, Thomas Francisco was hit by a pitch and the game was once again tied, 5-5.

After beginning the game on the bench, Aaron Antonini delivered in the clutch. The team's leader in RBI's collected another on a walk-off sacrifice fly to plate Chambers. With the victory, the Chiefs are now two games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

With the series win already in the bag, the Chiefs and Loons will wrap up their series tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. Austin Love, who started the home opener on Tuesday, will be on the bump for the Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.