TinCaps Concede Late Rally and Fall to Timber Rattlers
May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - The TinCaps lost their third straight game while having a lead heading into the eighth inning, falling 6-3 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate) on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The TinCaps held a 3-1 advantage, but gave up one run in the seventh and four runs in the eighth.
The 'Caps (21-27) maintained a lead late in the game thanks to a fantastic start from lefty Miguel Cienfuegos. The starter went seven quality innings and only allowed two runs. Cienfuegos tied a season-high for innings and only needed 81 pitches to do it.
Fort Wayne's scoring came in the fifth and sixth innings. Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño led off the fifth with a triple and was knocked in by left fielder Josh Mears on a sacrifice fly soon after. That leveled the score after the Rattlers (31-17), who have the best record in the Midwest League, put up a run in the third.
With the score tied, 1-1, in the sixth, shortstop Nik McClaughry led off with a single. Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) hit an RBI double to bring McClaughry in and take the lead. Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) followed that up with a double of his own to score Salas and go up 3-1.
Prior to this week, the TinCaps were 12-1 when leading through seven innings.
Designated hitter Colton Bender recorded a team-high two hits.
Next Game: Friday, May 31 @ Wisconsin (7:40 pm)
- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect)
- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Logan Henderson (No. 16 Brewers prospect)
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2024
- TinCaps Concede Late Rally and Fall to Timber Rattlers - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Harmon, Fransen Combine on 4-Hit Shutout as Dragons Climb Back to .500 Mark - Dayton Dragons
- Pacheco Homers Twice in 6-5 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Quad Cities' Seventh-Inning Rally Comes up Short in Loss to Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Loons Fall Short of Whitecaps 6-5, Drop Third Straight - Great Lakes Loons
- Doncon's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Kernels Past Captains 4-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Nuts Score Three in 7th, Win 4th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Comeback Rattlers Rally Again to Beat Fort Wayne - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Information: May 30 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 4-9, 2024 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- KleenMark Services to Raise Funds May 30 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Next Week Includes Star Wars Night, the First Copa Game, & Two Fireworks Shows - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM EDT at Beloit) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Announce Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Last Chance Promo Code - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.