TinCaps Concede Late Rally and Fall to Timber Rattlers

May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - The TinCaps lost their third straight game while having a lead heading into the eighth inning, falling 6-3 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate) on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The TinCaps held a 3-1 advantage, but gave up one run in the seventh and four runs in the eighth.

The 'Caps (21-27) maintained a lead late in the game thanks to a fantastic start from lefty Miguel Cienfuegos. The starter went seven quality innings and only allowed two runs. Cienfuegos tied a season-high for innings and only needed 81 pitches to do it.

Fort Wayne's scoring came in the fifth and sixth innings. Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño led off the fifth with a triple and was knocked in by left fielder Josh Mears on a sacrifice fly soon after. That leveled the score after the Rattlers (31-17), who have the best record in the Midwest League, put up a run in the third.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the sixth, shortstop Nik McClaughry led off with a single. Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) hit an RBI double to bring McClaughry in and take the lead. Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) followed that up with a double of his own to score Salas and go up 3-1.

Prior to this week, the TinCaps were 12-1 when leading through seven innings.

Designated hitter Colton Bender recorded a team-high two hits.

Next Game: Friday, May 31 @ Wisconsin (7:40 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Logan Henderson (No. 16 Brewers prospect)

